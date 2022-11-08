Big White will open a week earlier than scheduled, resort officials announced this morning.
Skiing and snowboarding begins at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 17, seven days ahead of the planned opening date. It’s the first ski resort in B.C. to open this year.
“We’ve always had the policy to open as soon as runs permit, and we’re confident that we’ll be able to offer up a good selection of green runs in just over a week,” resort senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said in a release.
“After a couple of hard years in the tourism world, and having to close early multiple years in a row, we are very excited to give our pass holders, locals and residents of British Columbia, a chance t hit the slopes as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
The resort east of Kelowna has received an estimated 114 cms of snow so far this season, bringing the village snow base to 62 cm.
Lifts scheduled to open on Nov. 17 are: Lara’s Gondola, the Plaza Chair, and the Ridge Rocket Express Chair. Lifts will operate from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The gondola, which connects the main parking lot to the village, will close at 5 p.m.
Tickets will be 50% off the regular price and must be purchased online at BigWhite.com. A special promo code, shown on the website, must be entered to get the discounted rate.
The 50% discount will remain until a second detached quad chair begins operating.
This will be the earliest the resort has opened since 2015.