A “Super Flower Blood Moon” eclipse will be visible from Kelowna next Wednesday morning.
The full moon will start moving into the earth’s shadow at 2:44 a.m. PDT
Between 4:11 a.m. and 4:25 a.m., the moon will be completely in the earth’s shadow.
It will appear as a dark orange or copper colour as a result of sunlight being refracted through the earth’s atmosphere and reaching the lunar surface.
This month’s full moon is called a ‘super moon because the moon, which travels in a slightly elliptical orbit, will be at its closest point to earth this year.
The relatively close distance of 357,311 kilometres will make the moon appear about 8% larger than usual.
May’s full moon is sometimes known as the “Flower Moon.”
“If you were on the moon during totality, you would see a beautiful thin orange layer of the earth’s atmosphere and witness every sunset on the left half of the earth and every sunrise on the right half at the same time,” says Gary Boyle, an amateur astronomer who writes a column for a regular bulletin produced by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.
Lunar eclipses can happen a couple times of year. The next one visible from Kelowna is on Nov. 19.