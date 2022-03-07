Kelowna city councillors expect a proposed five-building housing development immediately south of Orchard Park mall will be an attractive and “livable” place.
While councillors on Monday gave preliminary approval to the project, several of them noted they wanted to see more greenspace than appears on current drawings of the 401-unit development.
“Four hundred units is a lot,” Coun. Charlie Hodge said. “The fact that it is near other parks doesn’t cut it, in my mind.”
Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said he would “implore” staff, in their ongoing discussions with the developer, to make the housing development “a little more livable”.
“The expectation is (future residents) will have a livable place to live,” said Coun. Gail Given.
The city has new guidelines concerning the form and character of new developments. A key goal of the guidelines is to make new housing and commercial projects more visually appealing, through such things as the use of a greater variety of building materials.
“We’ve made it known that the new design guidelines are very important to us,” Mayor Colin Basran said. “But certainly, the proposed land use is 100% supportable.”
The specific look of the five, six-storey buildings will come back to council for approval at a later date.
Proposed for a currently vacant 4.4 acre property at the southeast corner of Springfield Road and Benvoulin Road, the project would include some commercial premises, as well as a business centre, fitness centre, and off-leash dog run.
It’s being advanced by Manitoba-based Ironclad Developments.