New regulations are being imposed on the operation of e-scooter rentals in Kelowna.
Council on Monday approved the measures, intended to make use of devices safer and reduce the number of complaints about bad scooter behaviour.
New restrictions include banning e-scooter rentals downtown between 10:30 p.m. and 4 a.m.; limiting the total scooter rental fleet to 700 devices; preventing scooters from being ridden along the downtown waterfront and along the pedestrianized blocks of Bernard Avenue.
"The reduction in units will go a long way, as well as limiting the areas where they can be operated," said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.
"I'm supporting this today with anticipation the tourist season, hopefully, is kept under control and I look forward to seeing how we can manage this moving forward," Wooldridge said.
Mayor Colin Basran predicted the tighter regulations would make for less conflicts between e-scooter users and pedestrians.
"I think the restrictions that we now have put into place are going to make a significant positive impact in terms of safety, so we'll see how it goes from there," Basran said.
Council voted 6-3 in favour of the new restrictions. Among those who voted against, Brad Sieben, Maxine De Hart, and Charlie Hodge, there was a preference for just cancelling the e-scooter trial program.
Council has heard about 1,700 e-scooters are rented every day in Kelowna, with the average trip length two kilometres.