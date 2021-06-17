Vancouver-bound drivers face a long detour this morning with the continued closure of Highway 97C due to a fatal crash.
The two westbound lanes were closed about 9 p.m. Wednesday when one semi-trailer crashed into another that was broken-down, parked and unoccupied. The driver was killed.
Rescue personnel were unable to get the driver's body out of the rig before the truck caught fire and was destroyed, RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a Thursdaymorning release.
One concern Wednesday night was that flames from the crash might spread into nearby vegetation, O'Donaghey said.
The westbound lanes of Highway 97C remain closed this morning as both trucks continue smolder, O'Donaghey said. The freeway is not expected to re-open until 5 p.m., DriveBC says.
Flaggers at the junction of Highway 97 and Highway 97 C are blocking access to the freeway's westbound lanes. Some drivers and truckers are parked along the highway, apparently waiting out the closure.
The only detour for Vancouver-bound drivers is to continue on Highway 97 to south of Penticton and then take the Hope-Princeton Highway toward the Coast. That journey adds about 90 minutes to the travel time.
The crash happened near Highway 97C and Loon Lake Road interchange, about 80 km west of Highway 97.