By Daily Courier Staff
The search continued Monday for the source of a mysterious chemical odour that has forced the evacuation of a West Kelowna apartment building.
About 150 tenants of the Lakeview Point complex at 3623 Elliott Rd. were told to leave early Sunday.
“The smell was described as chemical in nature, that caused some people to experience irritation in their throat or have some shortness of breath,” West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said in an interview.
However, no one required care from paramedics and no one was transported to hospital, he said.
Through Sunday, firefighters tried to pinpoint the origin of the smell, to no avail, Brolund said.
By Sunday evening, firefighters had finished retrieving some personal possessions from the evacuated suites for building residents. Evacuees qualify for 72 hours of assistance in the form of accommodations, food, and some incidental expenses from Emergency Support Services.
After that time, arrangements will be made for them by the building’s owner, IronClad Developments.
The company has arranged to fly in environmental health specialists from Calgary to try determine the cause of the smell and take whatever remedial action is necessary, Brolund said.
“In my opinion, they’re doing everything they can to get people back into the building as quickly as possible, once it’s safe to do so,” said Brolund, who will decide when a ‘Do Not Occupy’ order will be lifted.
Construction of the building was completed just a few months ago.