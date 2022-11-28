A city survey asks Kelowna residents if they’d like to see the municipality introduce new measures to limit tree-cutting on private property.
Currently, a permit is only required to remove a tree on private land when the slope is more than 30 percent or if the tree is within a riparian management area of a stream or pond.
A city survey titled ‘Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy’ asks a broad range of tree-related questions, including whether residents would like to see Kelowna follow the lead of other municipalities and introduce more-stringent tree removal procedures.
For example, one question asks respondents where they rank homeowners removing trees on their own property among six types of tree loss on private property. Another question specifically asks respondents if they think the City of Kelowna should “introduce a private land tree bylaw to extend protections to trees on all private property?”
As part of the public consultation process for the urban forest strategy, the city will host an online public open house this Wednesday, from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.