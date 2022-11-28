Urban forest

The City of Kelowna is preparing an updated strategy to encourage the planting and protection of more trees in the municipality. An online public open house will be held Wednesday.

A city survey asks Kelowna residents if they’d like to see the municipality introduce new measures to limit tree-cutting on private property.

Currently, a permit is only required  to remove a tree on private land when the slope is more than 30 percent or if the tree is within a riparian management area of a stream or pond.

A city survey titled ‘Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy’ asks a broad range of tree-related questions, including whether residents would like to see Kelowna follow the lead of other municipalities and introduce more-stringent tree removal procedures.

For example, one question asks respondents where they rank homeowners removing trees on their own property among six types of tree loss on private property. Another question specifically asks respondents if they think the City of Kelowna should “introduce a private land tree bylaw to extend protections to trees on all private property?”

As part of the public consultation process for the urban forest strategy, the city will host an online public open house this Wednesday, from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

For more information and to participate, see Eventbrite.com and search ‘Kelowna Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy’.
 
Council heard in late September that more proposals to encourage and protect trees in Kelowna will come for review next year or in 2024.