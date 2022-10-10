A decision is expected this week on an application to start a new religious FM radio station in Kelowna.
United Christian Broadcasters Media hopes to win permission from the CRTC, the federal broadcast regulator, to take over the assets of a religious station that was licensed four years ago but which never began operations.
A hearing was held on the application in early September. On its website, the CRTC says a decision is expected to be released between Oct. 11-14.
UCBC is a not-for-profit corporation that also hopes to start religious radio stations in Saskatoon and Scarborough, Ont.
Its religious program is currently available online and over-the-air in 10 Canadian cities.
“We are thrilled to be expanding the impact of positive, hope-filled radio in our nation,” James Hunt, chief executive officer of UCB Media, said in a release. “It’s exciting to think of all the new people who will have access to a positive message of hope 24/7 through UCB Radio.”
During the ongoing pandemic, Hunt says, experiencing hope and positivity has been difficult for many people.
“We are eager to see how God will connect with listeners through music at a time when so many people are desperate for encouragement,” he said.
International Harvesters for Christ Evangelical Association inc. was granted permission in May 2018 to operate a religious station at 88.1 FM in Kelowna, with a re-transmitter in Kamloops. It was to offer 126 hours programming each week, including 40 minutes of news.
The owners of Kelowna radio station CKOO-FM had opposed the new religious station in 2018, saying radio revenues in Kelowna had declined every year between 2012 and 2016.
But the CRTC said the religious station “would not have an undue financial impact on incumbent stations in the Kelowna radio market”.
A religious station, the CRTC said, “would add to the local reflection and programming diversity in the Kelowna and Kamloops markets”.