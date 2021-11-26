The days of private aircraft being parked outdoors in less than ideal conditions are coming to an end at Kelowna's airport.
Members of the Kelowna Flying Club have an ambitious and self-funded $5 million plan to build paved parking spaces for 88 private aircraft, 42 of which will be inside new fully enclosed hangars.
“This is a big deal for our club and we’re really excited about it,” club spokesman Dave McElroy said Friday in an interview. “The 54 outdoor parking spots we have now are pretty ragged - some paved, some grass - and some are just really unsuitable.”
The 135-member club leases five acres of land along Airport Way from the Kelowna International Airport. The group's small clubhouse is actually Kelowna’s first airport terminal building, dating back to the 1950s.
Expansion plans are driven by the shortage of parking that’s available to the owners of private aircraft throughout the Okanagan. “Whether you go to Kelowna or Penticton or Vernon, you can’t get a place to park your airplane,” McElroy said.
Construction of the new 41-foot high hangars will start next April with project completion set for the fall. Costs will be covered by offering each parking spot through a 30-year-lease for an anticipated payment of $130,000.
Comparable aircraft parking spots at privately-owned facilities can cost more than $250,000, McElroy said.
“We’re a not-for-profit club so what it costs us to build the hangars is what we’ll charge for the leases,” he said. “I think it’s also important to stress that there’s no government support here for the project. Club members, new ones and the ones we hope to attract in the future, are paying for all of this."
Kelowna's airport dates back to 1946 when residents voted 466 to 460 in support of the city's plan to buy a 320-acre ranch for conversion to a 1,500-foot airstrip. Commercial flights began in 1958 and in 2019 YLW was the 10th busiest airport in Canada in terms of passenger volumes.
While owning a private plane is a costly hobby, the Kelowna Flying Club is committed to doing what it can to keep expenses as low as possible, McElroy said. That’s why plans for a new $500,000 clubhouse, to replace the existing one, were dropped as part of the new project.
But a new aviation fuel pump will be constructed, with pilots able to fill up for less than they currently pay at commercially-owned facilities.
“As a club, we’re all about encouraging people to fly, getting young people into flying, but the costs can get out of hand,” McElroy said. “That’s why we want to make these new hangars, which obviously offer a lot better security and protection than having planes just sitting around outside, as affordable as we can.”