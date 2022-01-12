The number of British Columbians being treated in hospital for COVID-19 rose to 500 on Wednesday from 469 on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations are now closing in on the pandemic peak of 515 set in April 2021.
One-fifth of those currently being treated for the disease in hospital are in intensive care units, the government announced in its pandemic update.
Six more deaths were recorded, making the toll 2,455 since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago.
The vaccination rate among people aged five and older climbed from 88.8% to 88.9%. Most of the new vaccinations are among children.
There are almost 37,000 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C, more than 10 times as many as there were in early December before the fast-spreading Omicron variant arrived in the province.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 2,859 people tested positive for COVID-19. That number likely undercounts the reality as the testing system is at capacity and the government says people with only mild symptoms do not need to be tested.
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on a ward inside Kelowna General Hospital.
The outbreak was declared Tuesday on
3 West at KGH. It’s a general and thoracic surgery ward. No other information was immediately provided by Interior Health.
Outbreaks of COVID-19 have also been declared at Lakeview Lodge in West Kelowna, in the Sunnyside and Orchard units, the Hamlets care home in Vernon, and the long-term care first floor area at Heritage Square, also in Vernon, and at Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna.