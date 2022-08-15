Cars and boats will fly blue-and-white flags on Aug. 24 as hundreds of Kelowna residents are expected to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.
The event should be one of the largest yet held in support of Ukraine, after a quieter summer period in which the focus has been on helping several hundred Ukrainians adjust to their life in Kelowna.
“We’ve kind of had a lower profile through the summer,” Denys Storozhuk, founder of the group Kelowna Stands With Ukraine, said Monday in an interview.
“We’ve been focusing on helping the Ukrainians who have come to Kelowna, trying to get them settled, with ESL classes and finding jobs and so forth,” he said. “But this Ukrainian Independence Day rally is going to be hard to miss. It’s such an emotional day for Ukrainians, especially now with the war still going on.”
The day marks Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the former USSR, on Aug. 24, 1991. This year, the day also marks exactly six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, on Feb. 24.
Since the war started, Kelowna Stands With Ukraine has raised almost $400,000 for humanitarian aid and the purchase of military gear for shipment to Ukraine. Donations have levelled off through the summer, Storozhuk said.
“But we are planning to intensify the campaign in the fall, because unfortunately it doesn’t look like this war is going to end soon,” he said.
There are at least 14,000 Ukrainian-Canadians among the Central Okanagan’s population of 222,000, Statistics Canada says.
For details on the times and locations of the Ukrainian Independence Day car rally, boat rally, and gathering in City Park, see the Facebook page Kelowna Stands With Ukraine.