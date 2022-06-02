The most popular trail in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park just had a monumental upgrade and is ready for its unveiling on race day Saturday, thanks to dedicated volunteers with Friends of the South Slopes.
Two years ago, professional running coach and endurance athlete Rene Unser expressed concern about the condition of Wild Horse Canyon Trail. Since 2005, her PACE (Positive Attitude Changes Everything) organization based in Kelowna has offered trail running clinics, running camps and the PACE Trail Race Series which includes the 52-kilometre Wild Horse Traverse.
“WHT is a challenging point-to-point destination trail running race that traverses through Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park, rocky canyons, along the Kettle Valley Railway (KVR Trail), past vineyards and finishes in Naramata,” she says.
The race is so popular that participation is capped at 250 runners and sells out in only 2.5 hours.
Unser expressed her concern to the non-profit FOSS, which has a partnership agreement with BC Parks for maintenance and upgrades to Okanagan Mountain and Myra-Bellevue provincial parks.
So FOSS trail maintenance manager Milt Stevenson and assistant manager Alan Milnes checked out the trail on a UTV (utility terrain vehicle).
Their reaction: “OMG-squared,” admitted Stevenson with a laugh. “We had to stop our UTV in places. We kept getting whacked in the face with overhanging vegetation. In places, it was not even body-width wide. Hiring a private contractor was ridiculously expensive. But Wild Horse Canyon Trail is the park.”
“That’s the classic trail,” added Milnes.
Both realized they would not be able to clear it to BC Parks’ regulation trail width of three metres without a platoon of volunteers and business support. Ultimately, the project would involve two stages: the northern section at Golden Mile Trail to the start of the canyon, and then the 16.5-kilometre canyon section out to Good’s Creek Trail.
The number of volunteers would increase from the original four to 35, all wearing the distinctive new bright yellow T-shirts emblazoned with FOSS Trail Maintenance.
Last October, volunteers completed the cleanup of Golden Mile Trail in four days. They improved the Golden Mile Trail entrance to the park and then used a self-propelled brusher (like an industrial-level lawnmower) to cut back brush on five kilometres of that trail, said Milnes.
The second phase required a major organizational effort due to its remoteness.
The men realized they would need a temporary campground above Buchan Bay for volunteers who would put in nine-hour days, two days at a time, for 10 days — May 10-19. And they would need serious assistance getting supplies in.
Phil Milroy, CEO of Westcorp, donated unused helicopter time. Valhalla Helicopters pilot Greg Verdel and ground crew members made regular supply flights using a large Bell 212 ($4,500 an hour).
“Volunteers were transported to Buchan Bay and back in Sean Clerke’s Thunderjet fishing boat from Dave Rolleston’s dock.
“Scott Walker and Wes Burton from Back Country Horsemen of BC not only brought in supplies but cleaned up the single-track section from the Buchan Bay/Wildhorse Canyon junction to 1.4 kilometres south of Goode’s Creek,” said Stevenson.
“Sean Spellicy and Eric Chamberland drove the UTVs and trailers to the staging area from Lakeshore Road.”
Total number of volunteer hours: 960, not including the planning, logistics and liaising with local BC Parks officials.
“The volunteer commitment was extraordinary, infectious,” said Stevenson. “It was a remarkable group of people. Our Saskatchewan farmer told me: ‘Thanks. This is great for me, the cameraderie I miss.’ You just felt so Canadian. I’m glad I live in this country. If you want to join this really fine group, email info@foss-kelowna.org.”
“There was an incredible feeling of satisfaction,” added Milnes. “It was OMG. How much did we get done here. It’s now so prepped we have committed to clearing downed trees and running our two brushers down there each spring.”
“The trails in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park are wild, rugged, remote and absolutely beautiful,” said Unser, noting prior to this project, the traverse from Kelowna to Naramata included many downed trees and overgrowth vegetation.
“The park can only be accessed by boat, foot, mountain bike or horse, and lack of trail maintenance over the years made navigation, safety and access a real challenge,” she said Wednesday.
“On behalf of the entire PACE community, I want to thank FOSS and their partners for the incredible commitment, hard work and passion they invested into this project. It … makes the park a safer place to recreate for all user groups.
Spending time in this wilderness park is “extremely special,” she added.