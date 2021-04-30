The husband of a woman who intends to run for a seat on the local school board touted her candidacy at an anti-mask rally.
Jeff Frank addressed a crowd gathered at Stuart Park last Saturday and urged people to vote for his wife Chelsea in the June 26 by-election.
"I have four kids, elementary to middle school, and when they told me that my kids had to be masked all day everyday, that was the last day I ever wore a mask," Frank told the crowd.
"I"m done with it. I won't do it anymore," Frank said. "My wife, Chelsea Frank, she's running for school trustee, you may have seen her signs last time. Vote for her in the by-election coming up."
A guest speaker at the rally was Chris Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, who has addressed many protests against masks and other public health measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saccoccia was arrested in Thunder Bay earlier this week, allegedly for addressing an anti-mask rally.
On a Facebook page in which she declares her intention to run in the school board by-election, Chelsea Frank wrote Thursday: "Just so I am clear, my personal opinions and beliefs and values have absolutely nothing to do with running for SD23 trustee position. . . My stance on masks, vaccinations, or the colour of your child hair should not come in the way of me doing the BEST for kids."
While people interested in running for the vacant school board position can pick up nomination papers now at Kelowna City Hall, as four people have done, they cannot be returned for certification until May 11.
The June 26 school board by-election was called to fill the vacancy created by the death of Rolli Cacchioni. Chelsea Frank ran unsuccessfully for the board in the 2018 election, finishing seventh among 10 contenders in the race for the four Kelowna seats.
Fourteen potential candidates for the upcoming by-election participated in an online information session about the election process, school district officials said Friday.