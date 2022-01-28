It’s likely that “many more” variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will emerge in the future, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
While current public health orders related to the pandemic may be eased by the Family Day long weekend in February, Henry said British Columbians should also be prepared for more waves of infection.
“There have been five waves, many variants, and likely many more to come,” Henry said on Friday, which marked the two-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in B.C.
“We know that COVID-19 will be with us for some time. It’s not done with us yet. New variants will surely emerge, immunity will wane, whether that’s from infection or from vaccination,” she said. “We know that there’s a seasonality, and next fall will bring an increased risk of transmission again and we need to prepare for that.”
To mark the two-year anniversary, Henry reflected on the lives lost to the pandemic and the many ways in which the rhythms of daily life have been upended.
But she also mentioned the accelerated scientific research which led to the creation of the effective vaccines, and paid tribute to the generally widespread compliance with public health orders intended to slow the spread of infection and alleviate the strain on the health care system.
More than 50% of children aged five to 11 have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, and Health Minister Adrian Dix encouraged parents of unvaccinated youngsters to book an appointment for a jab as soon as possible.
“This is critical. This is what we can do now especially to contribute to both our collective effort but also to contribute to our own safety. Our safety from being hospitalized, our safety from severe outcomes,” Dix said.