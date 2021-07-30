Tim Krupa has been acclaimed as the Liberal candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country for the next federal election.
An acclamation notice was posted on the Liberal party website Wednesday night.
Krupa was a local whiz kid and young Liberal activist in Kelowna who went on to Harvard and Oxford and worked in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office, according to a Linked In posting.
As he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from UBC Okanagan in 2013, Krupa was voted most likely to change the world in a UBC Reports online campus contest.
He will run against Conservative incumbent Tracy Gray. Gray took the seat away from Liberal Stephen Fuhr in 2019.
An election call is expected soon.