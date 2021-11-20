First-time mom-to-be, Jaclyn Robertson recalls “skipping the chapters” on what to expect if you deliver prematurely.
At 33 weeks, she felt great, felt wonderful and ready to greet her first-born, but not seven weeks early.
So when her little fella arrived unexpectedly one Sunday afternoon at Kelowna General Hospital, she was in for a “very, very steep learning curve,” she said.
Weighing in at a scant three pounds, her son was rushed to the new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and into his new ‘home,’ a new incubator, where he would live for the next 30 days.
“My body was no longer his home. But in that brand new space, just newly opened in March 2016, the incubator and the incredible nurses and doctors in NICU, had a profound effect on our family; and we’ll forever be deeply grateful for our KGH family.”
The people of Kelowna, with their generous donations, provided much of the funds needed for the intensive care unit.
“Because we had the NICU, we were able to stay with him, sleep next to him, care for him with the help of the incredible nurses and doctors, who helped us through this vunerable time,” Jaclyn added.
Otherwise, there would have been trips to the Lower Mainland and sterile hotel stays, away from family and friends.
That life-saving experience with the “incredibly passionate, attentive” KGH team, and is one of the reasons Jaclyn and husband, Ryan, are strong supporters of The Season of Giving Advent Calendar, a major fundraising event through Sunrise Rotary.
This new twist to an old-fashioned favourite, the advent calendar does away with daily chocolate treats for the kiddies, and instead gives the adults some very big surprise treats, which are drawn for daily until Christmas Eve.
A first-time-Kelowna event, the Season of Giving Rotary Advent Calendar has 24 days of impressive prizes to be won, totalling $62,000, and covering the gamut from ski, golf, boating and tour packages as well as airfare prizes with WestJet and even groceries.
In Europe, particularly Germany, an advent calendar is a much-embraced tradition, and the idea was presented to Rotary by Stuart Lang, who encountered the calendars on a trip abroad.
He “floated the idea to the club” and the members embraced the idea, putting the talents of many members together to create a first-time experience in Kelowna.
“In Schleswig, Germany, the annual event sells 500,000 advent calendars,” Lang added. “Our club was keen to try this as a major fund-raising event. Proceeds will go towards the KGH Foundation, NICU and also the Child Advocacy Centre.”
For a “starter year,” Rotary printed 6,000 calendars for purchase, which makes the odds of winning a major prize quite attractive, and calendars will be available until Friday, Nov. 26.
Beginning Dec. 1, winning numbers will be announced daily, and calendar holders can check their ticket number at seasonofgivingcalendar.ca/calendar. Winners will also be notified by phone or email.
“Calendars are available at all Save-On store locations, Post Net in West Kelowna, the KGH gift shop and this weekend at the It’s Christmas at the Red Barn market at Okanagan Mission Hall,” Land said. Calendars will also be available at the Glenmore Winter Market today.
“This is really a wonderful fundraiser through Rotary, and KGH NICU has a very special place in our hearts,” Robertson added. She will have calendars available at her store, Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel on Cannery Lane, behind Prospera Place.