A union acted in an "arbitrary, unreasonable (and) discriminatory manner" when it denied membership to a Kelowna woman, the Labour Relations Board says.
The LRB has ordered the union to grant membership to Alicia Ferri. She had applied for membership in order to gain employment at an LNG project in Northern B.C.
"(T)rade unions are no longer viewed as private clubs that can admit or expel members for arbitrary or otherwise discriminatory reasons," the LRB said in its ruling issued by vice-chair J. Najeeb Hassan on March 29. "There are different and higher social expectations on trade unions today."
As well as granting Ferri membership, the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada Local No. 170 was ordered to pay her $1,203.75, an amount equal to the tuition she paid for an upgrading course.
Ferri had been a member of the union from 2007 until 2015, working as a journeyperson plumber. During this time, she told the LRB, she had been discriminated against and harassed regularly, primarily due to her being a woman in a male-dominated industry.
The union says Ferri's work was sub-par, but the LRB notes concerns about her performance as a plumber were never directly communicated to her. The union also later claimed in a letter to Ferri that she had "ruffled a lot of feathers" during her previous association with the union.
When Ferri applied for union membership again in February 2020, the union did not initially respond to her application and subsequent inquiries about why her membership had been denied. Instead, the union chose to ignore her "in the hope that she would go quietly away", the LRB ruled.