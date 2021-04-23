Paramedics in Kelowna and Penticton are on pace for another record-setting year of drug overdose calls, according to fresh data from BC Emergency Health Services.
As of Friday — approximately one-third of the way through 2021 — paramedics had responded to a total of 428 overdose calls in Kelowna. The city set a record with 1,168 such calls in all of 2020.
In Penticton, the tally stood at 210 overdose calls, versus the record-setting total of 474 in 2020.
Vernon isn’t faring much better: The city has generated 101 calls so for this year, compared to 316 in all of 2020, which came close to topping the record of 322 set in 2016.
The rest of the province is in trouble, too.
Wednesday was a record-setter for B.C. as a whole, with paramedics responding to 138 overdose calls, topping the previous high-water mark of 131 that was reached on both June 26, 2020, and March 25, 2021.
This week’s spike coincided with the issuance of provincial income assistance cheques and came five years into the ongoing public health emergency that was declared by the B.C. government in response to the opioid crisis.
“BCEHS paramedics and medical emergency call takers have saved the lives of many overdose patients. When BCEHS paramedics respond to a potential overdose patient, the patient has a 95% chance of survival,” spokeswoman Shannon Miller said in an email Friday.
“This is why paramedics want to stress the importance of not using alone, and to call 911 if you see someone who may be experiencing an overdose.”