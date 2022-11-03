They’ll recommend to council at a meeting next Tuesday that approval be given for Mission Group’s proposed high-rise at 1333 Bertram St.
The height variance is justified, planners say in part, because the 157-unit project conforms to the official community plan objective “to reinforce downtown as the urban centre with the greatest diversity and intensity of uses in the city”.
Planners also say the building is well-designed, with architectural interest and an appealing streetscape for pedestrians that includes a mural. The top of the building will also look different from its mid-section “making a positive contribution to the skyline”, planners write in a report to council.
As well, the all-rental nature of the tower will help create more affordable housing in the downtown core, planners say.
As the specified height limit for new construction on the site is 12 storeys, a variance to allow an additional seven floors must be granted by city council.
To achieve part of the extra height, the developer - Kelowna’s Mission Group - would pay $113,975 to the city under a new program to help finance public amenities and street enhancements.
This so-called density bonus would bring the project height to 15 storeys, but Mission Group still needs council approval for another four floors to bring the total height to 19 storeys.