Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have risen from 98 to 103 in Interior Health hospitals, it was announced Thursday.
But the number of such patients requiring treatment in intensive care wards declined from six to four, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported.
And the pace of new cases slowed, to 526 from 582.
Acros the province, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 rose from 519 to 550 but the number of patients in intensive care declined from 47 to 39.
Fifty more British Columbians, including 15 in the IH region, died of COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the provincial total to 3,226 since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago.
The BC CDC now only releases information on new cases, hospitalizations, and the number of patients in intensive care on a weekly basis.