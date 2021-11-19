New cases of COVID-19 in greater Kelowna have risen for the past two weeks after months of steady decline.
An average of 32 people a day tested positive for the disease in the Central Okanagan last week, up from 25 the week before, and 17 in late October.
But the most recent week-over-week infection rates declined in Penticton, from 18 to 15, and in Vernon, from 85 to 75.
The rising number of new cases in the Central Okanagan is driven largely by the spread of the disease in West Kelowna and in the rural areas, according to updated data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
In the rural areas, new reports of COVID-19 infection are developing at the rate of 22 cases per 100,000 of population. In West Kelowna, it's 21 cases per 100,000 of population.
The transmission rate in those two areas is triple what it is in downtown Kelowna and Lake Country.
By far, the highest transmission rate in the Okanagan is the Enderby area, with 69 cases per 100,000 of population.
Prior to the end of October, the average number of new daily infections in greater Kelowna had been dropping steadily from a peak of 131 in mid-August.
Across the Okanagan, COVID-19 vaccination rates have been little changed in recent weeks.
The highest is in the Glenmore area of Kelowna at 92%, while it's 90% in the Okanagan Mission area of Kelowna, 88% in Penticton, and 85% in Vernon.
The lowest is in the Enderby area, at 72%.