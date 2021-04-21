Interior Health on Wednesday declared the COVID-19 outbreak over in unit 4E at Kelowna General Hospital.
A total of three cases – one patient and two staff – were linked to the outbreak, which was declared on March 31.
“Interior Health has been managing COVID-19 outbreaks in acute care settings for almost the last 97 consecutive days,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, Interior Health chief medical health officer, in a news release. “I want to acknowledge the excellent efforts of hospital leaders and staff at KGH for working hard to contain the outbreak.”
An outbreak in unit 5B at KGH was declared over on April 7. Ten cases were recorded there.
An outbreak in unit 4B was declared over on March 7. Seven cases and two deaths were connected that outbreak.
An outbreak continues at Cottonwoods long-term care centre. Twenty-nine cases of COVID-19 — 26 residents and three staff — have been confirmed. One person has died.