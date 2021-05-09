Fatigue was likely responsible for a head-on collision that killed a motorcyclist nearly three years ago in the South Okanagan, says the Crown prosecutor handling the case, but now it’s up to a judge to decide if the driver who caused the crash committed a criminal act by failing to get proper rest.
Daerio John Romeo, 29, was charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with the crash on July 14, 2018, which claimed the life of Paul Knight and badly injured Knight’s wife, Ruth.
Knight, a 64-year-old dentist from England, was on vacation in Canada and touring the Okanagan with his wife aboard a 2018 Harley Davidson they rented in Calgary.
Romeo was behind the wheel of a 1999 Toyota Corolla sedan when he collided with the Knights’ bike on a two-lane stretch of Highway 97 near Road 18 about 10 kilometres south of Oliver. The posted speed limit there is 80 km/h.
According to an RCMP collision analyst who testified at trial this week in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton, Romeo’s car was northbound when its driver’s side mirror scraped the driver’s side of a southbound pickup truck. Then, approximately 1.5 seconds later, Romeo’s car collided head-on with Knight’s southbound motorcycle.
Based on evidence collected at the scene, retired corporal David Barnhart determined the point of impact between the car and motorcycle was just 0.26 metres from the fog line in the southbound lane, meaning Romeo’s vehicle veered deep into oncoming traffic.
What was also telling, according to Barnhart, was the absence of evidence showing Romeo took any kind of evasive action before either collision.
“The lack of physical evidence is indicative of non-cognitive driving, which could be for many reasons: whether there’s impairment, distracted driving or if the driver had fallen asleep,” explained Barnhart.
“But, again, there was no indication of any sort of evasive action to avoid a collision.”
Barnhart also testified that mechanical inspections of all three vehicles showed none was defective prior to the crash.
Another RCMP officer who attended the scene testified that Romeo, after being extracted from his car by rescue crews, admitted he wasn’t at his best.
“I think fatigue caused the accident. I was tired,” Romeo told the officer, who didn’t collect breath or blood samples to determine if Romeo was impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Romeo told the officer he had driven a friend to Keremeos from Surrey the day before and was on his way back to the Lower Mainland at the time of the crash.
While nodding off behind the wheel isn’t necessarily criminal, Romeo’s decision to drive that day certainly was, according to Crown counsel Garry Hansen.
Hansen, who sought to demonstrate a pattern of dangerous driving on Romeo’s part, called as witnesses a couple who encountered Romeo manoeuvring erratically on nearby Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos about an hour before the crash.
Fearing an accident was imminent, the couple passed Romeo and “observed (Romeo) appeared to be nodding off and his eyes were droopy, half-closed,” Hansen recounted in his closing submissions.
The couple, who video-recorded their interaction and eventually phoned police, also watched Romeo’s car drift in and out of his lane and pass vehicles on double-solid lines.
At approximately 1:52 p.m., the couple lost sight of Romeo when he pulled into an industrial area near Osoyoos. Just 51 minutes later, Romeo crashed into Knight’s motorcycle about 10 km north of the industrial area.
Romeo’s failure to stop long enough to get sufficient rest resulted in him committing the criminal act of dangerous driving, argued Hansen.
“His condition impacted his driving such that he was a danger to his fellow motorists, yet he continued to drive,” said Hansen, and “that all amounts to something more than a momentary lapse in judgment.”
Defence counsel Bobby Movassaghi noted the only report of dangerous driving concerning Romeo that day came from the couple who encountered Romeo on Highway 3.
“That, in and of itself, is not enough to convict Mr. Romeo,” said Movassaghi.
“Given the break (near Osoyoos) of at least 40 or 45 minutes… there is no evidence that that erratic driving continued on Highway 97.”
As is his right, Romeo didn’t testify on his own behalf at trial and his lawyer didn’t call any evidence.
Justice Dennis Horri reserved his decision, with a date for judgment expected to be set June 7.