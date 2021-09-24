All new gas stations in Kelowna should be required to also provide charging stations for electric vehicles, city planners say.
Some city councillors were dismayed to learn earlier this year that the giant gasbar coming with a new Costco store will not have any EV charging stations.
It emerged during council discussion that the city could not force Costco to include them as part of plans for its 24-pump gasbar that covers 9,000 sq.-ft. along Baron Road.
"Certainly, these are the types of things we'd like to see encouraged in developments going forward," city manager Doug Gilchrist told council in April. "And as we develop our electric vehicle strategy, it may well be that this moves from encouragement to something that's required in some form under a bylaw."
On Monday, council will consider a staff proposal to do exactly that.
As well as requiring EV chargers at all new gas stations, proposed revisions to city regulations would also mandate that:
- all parking stalls in new residential complexes be wired to support EV chargers
- that stipulation also apply to 10% of parking stalls in new industrial, institutional, and commercial developments
Electric vehicles are better for the environment because they don't produce emissions that contribute to climate change, city officials say.
The proposed new regulations were based on a city-sponsored online survey that drew 223 responses, 20% of which were from people who own an electric vehicle.