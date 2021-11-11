A months-long COVID-19 outbreak at a Kelowna care home that caused the death of 17 people has been declared over.
The outbreak began inside Cottonwoods on Ethel Street in August and was not contained until Nov. 10.
A total of 55 residents were infected by the virus; 17 of them died. Fifteen staff also tested positive for the disease.
In early August, the government ordered all workers in long-term care facilities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be put on unpaid leave and face the loss of their employment.
But the deadline for vaccination did not take effect until Oct 12. On Oct. 5, seven percent of workers at long-term care homes in the Interior Health region had still not agreed to get even one of the two necessary vaccination shots.
"It is important for us to have people who are vaccinated working in these high-risk settings," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at the time. "We encourage every single person in long-term care, we know the vaccination rates are high, but in some places they are not yet high enough."
The rate of vaccine refusal has been higher among all Interior Health workers than employees at any other health authority in the province. Five percent of IH employees are on unpaid leave, causing some staff shortages in several areas and triggering the temporary closure of operating rooms at Kelowna General Hospital.
In a Wednesday press release announcing the end of the COVID-19 outbreak at Cottonwoods, Interior Health president Susan Brown said it had been a "challenging" situation and she thanked "staff and families for their commitment during this time."
The outbreak at Cottonwoods was the longest one so far seen in Interior Health.
"The additional steps we are taking across all long-term care sites, including providing booster doses to residents and requiring proof of vaccine for visitors and staff, continue to be important to limiting the spread of this virus," IH interim chief medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock said in the release.
Most outbreaks of COVID-19 at care homes in B.C. have been triggered by an infected staff member, B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel MackenzIe reported in August.