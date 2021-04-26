A retirement home in Kelowna recorded 14 more cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Twenty-five cases of the virus were confirmed Sunday at Sandalwood Retirement Resort in Glenmore. There had been 11 cases as of Friday.
Twenty-four residents have contracted the virus and one staff member. There has been one death connected to the outbreak, according to Interior Health.
Asymptomatic testing has been underway since Thursday which has contributed to identifying these additional cases, IH said.
The majority of cases are asymptomatic or mild, however, public health staff are remaining onsite to provide support and reassessment as needed, IH said.