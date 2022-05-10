A section of the busiest municipal road in West Kelowna will be closed for maintenance Thursday evening.
Boucherie Road between Hayman Road and Stuart Road will be closed to all private vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists between 5:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. Transit buses will operate as normal.
The closure is necessary, city officials say, so crews can mow and trim, sweep, wash retaining walls, clean catch basins and medians, and repair signs and streetlights.
Motorists are asked to detour using Highway 97 and Hudson Road, or Hayman Road and Stuart Road.
A second closure later this spring will also be necessary so flower baskets can be installed, city officials say.