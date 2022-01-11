Detailed plans for a private sector development adjacent to a new UBC Okanagan campus in downtown Kelowna are now under review by city planners.
Mission Group is proposing a 30 storey residential tower and a 16 storey office tower at 550 Doyle Ave.
The two projects would be immediately north of the 32-storey 'vertical campus' being planned by the university.
"The addition of a downtown university campus as part of a larger comprehensively planned project will epitomize transformative development, catalyzing significant future investment in the City of Kelowna and creating a built environment and 'place' that will influence the culture and identity of Kelowna for generations to come," Mission Group's submission to the city states.
The proposed office tower would have almost 5,000 square feet of retail space at ground level, oriented toward St. Paul Street. Plans show 287 suites in the residential tower.
For Mission Group's proposal to proceed as planned, city council would have to grant a height variance as the current building limit for the site is 12 storeys.
For its part, the university is planning a 32-storey tower that would include student housing and eight levels of academic space.