The cause of a fire that triggered a multi-agency response on Wednesday afternoon has not been determined, West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund says.
An RV in a seasonal campground along Old Ferry Wharf was destroyed by the fire, which triggered a response from three fire departments as well as the provincial fire service. Marine crews sprayed water on the fire from Okanagan Lake, as there are no water lines in the area, while other crews used tanker trucks.
“Investigators were able to pinpoint the area of origin within the RV unit but were challenged further with the level of destruction due to several propane tanks which caused extensive burning in that area,” Brolund said in a Thursday release. “The fire is not deemed suspicious.”
No one was injured in that fire.
Investigators have also not been able to determine the cause of a fire early Thursday at a property on Klein Road, Brolund added in the release. “(It) most likely originated within the pool shed but we could not determine the specific source of heat that led to ignition. The fire is not deemed suspicious,” Brolund said.