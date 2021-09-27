One-quarter of the energy used by the downtown visitor information centre comes from the sun.
There are now 50 solar powers on the roof of the centre, located at the end of Queensway on the downtown waterfront.
Installation of the solar panels is said by Tourism Kelowna, the building's operator, to be an example of the ways in which it encourages sustainable tourism.
Other practices, cited in a Monday release from Tourism Kelowna, include paying for the planting of one tree in B.C. for every online or in-person purchase of a retail product from the visitor centre, and having a water bottle filling station outside the building.
Since April 1, 5,000 trees have been planted and, since September 2020, an estimated 2,200 plastic water bottles have been refilled rather than thrown away.
Such steps, Tourism Kelowna says, have led it to be awarded a "Platinum Certification" from GreenStep Solutions, a Kelowna-based company that advises clients on how they can adopt more environmentally-friendly practices.
Kelowna attracts about two million visitors a year, Tourism Kelowna says, generating 13,000 jobs and providing an overall economic impact of $2 billion annually.
Fifty-two percent of visitors arrive by car and 43% are fly-ins, Tourism Kelowna says. Eighty percent of visitors come from other places in Canada, six percent from the U.S., and 13% from other countries.