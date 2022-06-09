A failed bid by Renee Merrifield to win the leadership of the B.C. Liberal party cost $93,901, according to information released Thursday by Elections B.C.
Her campaign was financed by 76 contributions of more than $250 and 150 contributions of less than $250, the documents indicate.
Under campaign financing rules, the maximum any one individual could donate to Merrifield’s campaign was $1,268. She had 49 donations of the maximum amount.
Merrifield, Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Mission, made the maximum donation herself, as did her brother Lane Merrifield, a tech entrepreneur.
In addition to donations totalling $93,901, Merrfield also received $15,000 in transfers from the B.C. Liberal party, so her total “contestant income” was $108,901.
More than half of the income, $60,000, went to “professional services”, the documents show.
The campaign by Merrifield, a housing developer and first-term MLA, to win the leadership generated the second lowest contributions among the seven contestants.
Winner Kevin Falcon collected contributions of more than $816,000, while only Stan Sipos’ contributions of $42,000 were less than Merrifield’s.
Falcon won the leadership election on the fifth round of voting by party members in February. Merrifield finished sixth among the seven contenders, drawing about three percent support on the first ballot.
Merrifield was named by Falcon as the party’s critic for Environment and Climate Change.
She and Falcon both missed an earlier deadline to submit their leadership campaign information to Elections B.C., but met the extended deadline of June 6.
Merrifield said the delay was caused by difficulty in securing the services of an experienced election auditor. For filing late, she was penalized $500 by Elections B.C.