A shocking episode of early-morning road rage Tuesday saw a driver punched in the face and left in a ditch.
He was found about 7:30 a.m. at the side of Bylands Road in West Kelowna by Good Samaritans who helped him until paramedics arrived.
Police say the incident began when the drivers of a green Tacoma truck and a black truck got into some kind of dispute in Kelowna.
“Both vehicles appeared to be jousting with each other, which included brake checking and shouting,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release.
After both vehicles were driven across the W.R. Bennett bridge, the driver of the black truck cut off the driver of the Tacoma. “The (black truck) driver exited his vehicle, opened the door of the other vehicle, and immediately started punching the victim in the head,” Della-Paolera said.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of undetermined interest.
Police say the driver of the black truck, who they consider a person of interest, is about six-feet-tall, in his 30s, and has a clean appearance. Police want him to come forward and provide a statement.
Anyone with relevant dash cam footage is also asked to call West Kelowna police at 250.762.2880 and quote file number 2022-58141.