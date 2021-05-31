A suspect in a suspicious death investigation has been identified by Kelowna RCMP.
Police are asking for the public's help in locating Lorence Williams.
He is wanted for questioning in connection with the discovery Sunday at 10 p.m. of man's body in a Rutland home.
"At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased," Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a Monday morning release. "However police believe that the victim and the suspect were known to one another.
Police with Kelowna's Serious Crimes Unit describe Williams as a black male, 40-years-old, with short black hair. He is 6'0" tall with a thin build, police say.
Williams is asked to contact the police immediately. Should members of the public encounter Williams or know where he is, they are advised not to approach him and to immediately call 911.