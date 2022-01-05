Hospitalizations in B.C. due to COVID-19 have been rising steadily since mid-December, with the Omicron variant fueling a surge in new cases.
A total of 317 people are now being treated in hospital for the disease, the government announced Wednesday. That compares to a recent low of 181 in mid-December.
But it's still below recent peaks of 436 at the end of October and 511 in early May 2021.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, another 3,798 people tested positive for COVID-19. But that is almost certainly an under-counting of the people who have the disease as the testing system is at capacity and the government has said those experiencing mild symptoms do not need to be tested.
From October through early December, about 500 people a day in B.C. were testing positive for COVID-19. The current active case count is just under 30,000, 2,563 of which are in the Interior Health region.