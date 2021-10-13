Low wages and uncertain work conditions, not a reluctance to get vaccinated against COVID-19, explains a shortage of bus drivers in Kelowna, the workers' union president says.
Service on many routes has been disrupted in recent weeks with not enough drivers showing up for a shift behind the wheel.
"We've never missed as many trips as we have lately because they just can't find enough drivers," Al Peressini, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722, said Wednesday.
On Tuesday morning, Peressini said, the system was short 12 drivers, which he said represented "a huge percentage" of those needed to operate the 31-route system on a typical weekday morning.
As they have on other recent mornings, passengers waited for buses that didn't arrive on schedule on routes across the Central Okanagan.
"The Kelowna Regional Transit system is currently experiencing challenges in delivering its full scheduled service," the Crown-owned corporation said in a statement.
"BC Transit appreciates the patience of customers during this time and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause," the statement said.
The system has about 110 full-time and 55 part-time drivers. Like a growing number of other employers, BC Transit has introduced a vaccine mandate for its employees to take effect Nov. 29.
There has been some speculation that the transit system's operational difficulties are related to drivers declining to work with the mandatory vaccination date looming, but both BC Transit and the union says this is not the case.
"The current driver shortage is not directly connected to this new vaccination requirement," BC Transit says.
Peressini says drivers, like any group of employees, have mixed feelings about the requirement to get vaccinated. But he believes most drivers support vaccination and have either already have a jab already or will do so by the deadline.
The main reasons for the current driver shortage, Peressini says, is the inability of BC Transit to find employees willing to work for the wages and conditions being offered.
"Our wages are quite a bit lower than the wages for drivers in other parts of the province and a lot less than what drivers can earn in the trucking industry," Peressini said.
"They start out in Kelowna with a low wage and zero guarantee of working any hours," Peressini said. "The start rate out of training is $23.80 an hour and they have to be available for 18 days a month, but with no guarantee of working any hours at all.
"It's hard to plan a life like that. They can walk down the street and get a job driving a dump truck for $35 an hour so of course a lot of guys do that," Peressini said.
The current contract between the union and the private contractor that operates the Kelowna Regional Transit system for B.C. Transit expires next March. Peressini said he's hopeful wages and working conditions will be improved to reduce the risk of ongoing driver shortages.
In the meantime, BC Transit says it "actively recruiting transit operators in a number of systems across the province and working hard to hire more drivers as it is currently facing a labour shortage like many other customer-facing organizations".