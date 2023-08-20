Don Plant was a long-time reporter for The Daily Courier who covered the Okanagan Mountain Park fire in 2003. He wrote his reflections of the disaster just before the McDougall Creek fire ravaged West Kelowna and touched off new fires on the Kelowna side of Okanagan Lake. His memories of that painful time mirror the anguish and uncertainty everyone in the Central Okanagan is feeling today.
By Don Plant
Special to Okanagan News Group
Evacuations in northern Canada, rising death tolls in Maui and the current fires in West Kelowna and Kelowna have conjured visceral reminders of the hell-storm that burned through Kelowna 20 years ago.
Horrifying scenes of fast-moving flames forcing survivors to run for their lives last week in Lahaina evoked similar memories of a wind-blown blaze bearing down on houses and trees during the Okanagan Mountain Park fire. Charred remains of buildings under roofs that pancaked in the Maui blaze are uncomfortably familiar to homeowners in the Timberline, Upper Mission and June Springs neighbourhoods.
As one of the 29,000 fire refugees evacuated in 2003, images of Lahaina’s smoldering destruction and descriptions of the noise and chaos have been sobering. Yes, the Okanagan, British Columbia and Alberta have witnessed wildfires that have ravaged numerous communities since the horrors of two decades ago. But in hindsight, the Kelowna disaster was the archetype for a series of wildfire catastrophes that have sadly become regular.
Every time I see lightning at night, I recall the moment Okanagan Mountain Park ignited. Three of us were sitting on a patio in South Kelowna at 2 a.m. after a party. A blinding flash in the southern sky stopped our conversation. One friend suggested the lightning strike could spark a fire in the Valley, which was as bone dry as the Kamloops region where fires had already blackened huge swaths of forest.
Six days later, my family was evacuated from our East Kelowna home.
When I stepped outside the morning after the party, smoke shrouded our neighbourhood. Lightning had sparked two forest fires in the park and flames were spreading quickly. B.C.’s Forest Service was already overstretched trying to contain 800 wildfires across the province. A helicopter and five air tankers dumped lake water and foam on the expanding flames. After an hour or so, all five tankers were diverted to a new outbreak near Kamloops, leaving the fire to smolder and take off again.
In the coming days, the Okanagan Mountain Park fire scorched its maniacal paths toward Kelowna and Naramata to the south. What made it unique wasn’t just its size and destructive power. Everyone could witness its progress in real time as it advanced closer to the city limits. My wife and I were watching a play downtown on Aug. 21 when the inferno invaded the south end of Lakeshore Road and the Timberline-Rimrock area. Halfway through the second act, audience members began getting urgent phone calls and pages, imploring them to come home. Ten thousand people were soon evacuated to a disaster-relief station at Parkinson Recreation Centre.
As we left the community theatre, the South Slopes were raging orange and yellow with heavy smoke. The city’s outskirts were burning and residents stood helpless.
Our street was on evacuation alert. We paid the babysitter, videotaped the house contents and packed for a hasty departure. When we were ordered out the next day, my wife was relieved because the fire was approaching. Foolishly, I vowed to return home once I’d finished covering the fire as a reporter for this newspaper. I drove toward the chaos but didn’t get far. KLO Road was clogged with outbound traffic and no one else was driving my way. I grudgingly made a U-turn. My family ended up at a friend’s house in Westbank.
August 22 was the most destructive day. Winds up to 70 km/h swept the fire across a new fireguard and into the Upper Mission and Crawford Estates. People across Okanagan Lake watched in awe as the inferno engulfed house after house on Viewcrest, Okaview and Chute Lake roads. The fire overwhelmed city firefighters.
Shawn O’Reilly was leading 30 men on Stellar Drive when thick smoke descended on them, turning daylight to dark. They sheltered under a fire truck.
“Then the noise started, like a jet or a freight train,” he told me later. “We couldn’t breathe. We all got on our bellies on the lawn trying to suck the air out of the grass. Men were vomiting all over the place. The wind started and then everything lit up and got orange. Whatever was coming, we knew it was big trouble.”
The fire was above them, throwing balls of flaming pine cones and pine needles that exploded like missiles on the ground around them. The smoke eventually lifted, allowing them to escape to an open field.
Green tents sprang up in the Apple Bowl as 350 Canadian soldiers and reservists started arriving to relieve exhausted firefighters. A war mentality took over. Fire officials held daily news briefings for journalists from across North America. Prime Minister Jean Chretien and Premier Gordon Campbell promised financial aid after touring the fire zones.
When the smoke cleared in mid-September, the fire had destroyed 239 homes, burned nearly 26,000 hectares and incinerated 12 of the 18 Myra Canyon trestles. Thank-you signs celebrating firefighters, soldiers and emergency workers popped up everywhere. A scorched city began to heal.
A few memories that stand out:
Fire chief Gerry Zimmermann, who shared information with the public as soon as he had it, met homeowners of affected neighbourhoods and announced which houses had burned. “I went down the list of house numbers – ‘215 standing. 218 gone.’” Neighbours comforted those whose houses were lost.
John Kelly, a city firefighter, and his family were out of town so his father grabbed valuables from their home on Trumpeter Road. John drove back Aug. 22 and fought house fires for hours before he saw his house had vanished. “It was still a glowing pile of embers and flames. I hopped onto the foundation and walked through the middle of it. I felt utter disbelief. My house and the houses on either side were gone.”
Miraculously, no one died in that fire. Houses were rebuilt, the forests regenerated and wildlife flourished. It was traumatizing but we learned a lot – hedges adjacent to your house are a long fuse, shake roofs are a pile of kindling, foliage near your house should be cut, and gutters need regular cleaning.
The top benefit, in my mind, was the sense of community a disaster brings. Those who lived it share a common foe that has brought us closer to our neighbours. Now that new fires are threatening us, let’s reach out to friends and strangers again. And help them heal.