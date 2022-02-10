Residents of fire-ravaged communities at the far northwest corner of Okanagan Lake should prepare for flooding this spring, regional officials heard Thursday.
Burned soils repel moisture, making it more likely the water from snowmelt will flow overland rather than sink into the ground, a consultant says.
“(There are) hazards associated with flooding due to increased peak flows on small streams flowing through the area,” professional geologist Jennifer Clarke told members of the Central Okanagan Regional District board.
She reviewed the post-fire condition of 34 properties in the Killiney Beach and Estamont areas along Westside Road that were impacted by the massive White Rock Lake fire last summer.
In most of the areas she looked at, between 73% and 99% of the trees were destroyed by fire. The burned landscape, which includes heat-shattered rocks, is also more susceptible to erosion and instability.
Laying down straw or wood mulch in affected areas could lessen the risk of erosion, Clarke says.
Area residents and local officials should “prepare for increased runoff” on both private and public land, Clarke said. Construction of ditches, berms, and other types of barriers is recommended in some areas to lessen the flood risk that’s associated with the upcoming freshet.
In the longer-term revegetation of the landscape will help return a more natural look to the forested lands, while efforts should be made to clear out as much sediment and debris from creeks to allow as much water to flow as possible.
Seventy-eight homes in communities at the far northwest corner of Okanagan Lake were destroyed by the White Rock Lake fire, which covered 833 square kilometres and burned for weeks. No one was injured as the areas had been evacuated as flames moved toward the communities.