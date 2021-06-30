The BC Wildfire Service reports on Twitter at 5:28 p.m.:
"#BCWildfire Service is responding to 2 wildfires ~18 km N of Big White. The Long Loch wildfire (K51040) and the Derrickson Lake wildfire (K51041) are in close proximity and estimated to be 300 ha combined in size. Smoke and fire behavior is making it difficult to confirm size.
...
"Due to aggressive fire behavior resources have been pulled back to protect the safety of responders. The wildfires are highly visible from #Kelowna, #Vernon and the surrounding communities. No structures or properties are currently threatened."