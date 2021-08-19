A record 131 people a day are testing positive for COVID-19 in greater Kelowna, new infection data shows.
The weekly new case count of 922 was by far the highest reported in any local health area tracked by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
By comparison, Surrey - which has a population more than two times greater than greater Kelowna - had 155 new cases.
In Vernon last week, 109 new cases were confirmed and in Penticton 33 new cases were diagnosed.
The explosion of cases in the greater Kelowna area is shown by the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in each of these weeks:
July 4-10 - 42 infections
July 11-17 - 53 infections
July 18-24 - 153 infections
July 25-31 - 450 infections
Aug. 1-7 - 849 infections
Aug. 8-14 - 922 infections
Kelowna's numbers have risen, health officials say, because of relatively low vaccination rates compared to the provincial average.
That has led the government to reintroduce pandemic-control measures relaxed in other parts of B.C., such as requirement that people again wear masks in all indoor public spaces and a closure of pubs and nightclubs.