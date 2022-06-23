The driver of an SUV that crashed into city-owned bleachers at a baseball diamond in West Kelowna is being sought by municipal officials.
A surveillance video of the crash, that occurred on April 10 at 5:15 a.m., was released Thursday by the city. It shows a Nissan Pathfinder or Frontier crashing into a fence and bleachers at Darroch Park, a ballfield on East Boundary Road.
The driver appeared to be uninjured in the crash, city officials say. But the incident caused $35,000 worth of damages. Municipal officials say they hope the release of the video will help them identify the driver involved in the crash.
“We are not seeking any charges against the driver; we are simply trying to recover costs through insurance,” city spokesman Jason Luciw said in a release.
Anyone who knows who the driver might be is asked to call the City of West Kelowna at 778.797.1000.
To watch the video, go here: