This could end up being the hottest August on record in Kelowna.
A strong ridge of high pressure will produce daytime highs more common in mid-July than late August.
Temperatures under sunny skies will be a few degrees above 30 C in Kelowna every day this week. There has been only 25 mm of rain so far this month, much of which fell on just one day. Normal total precipitation for August in Kelowna is 32 mm.
In Penticton, where weather records go back to 1941, all-time high temperatures for the last week of August are in the range of 33 C.
Unless the forecast proves spectacularly wrong, this could end up being the hottest August ever in Kelowna.
So far this month, the mean temperature in Kelowna has been 23.6 C, Environment Canada says. The warmest August on record in Kelowna was in 2017, when the mean temperature was 22.2 C, according to Environment Canada.
Through the Labour Day long weekend, The Weather Network is calling for highs in Kelowna of between 27 C - 33 C, with temperatures falling back to the seasonal mid-20 C range the first week in September.