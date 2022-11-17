The sun could be as much of a draw as the snow when Big White Ski Resort opens for the season today.
While Kelowna has been shrouded in grey as a result of a persistent early-season inversion that has trapped clouds in the Valley bottom for days on end, the resort has basked under blue skies.
A mix of sun and high cloud along with light winds and a high of minus 4 C is forecast for Big White on Thursday. Similar conditions are expected Friday and through the weekend.
If the forecast proves accurate, it will actually be warmer at Big White than in Kelowna, where the forecast high Friday is minus 6 C and minus 8 C on Saturday.
A high pressure ridge over much of B.C. is pressing the clouds in place throughout the Okanagan. Kelowna is Canada’s calmest city, with just two days per year when the average windspeed exceeds 5 km/h, so there aren’t any breezes to push the clouds away.
At this time of the year, the low-angled sun is also often too weak to burn off the clouds. As a result, Kelowna is the 95th darkest among Canada’s 100 biggest cities, with only 154 hours of sunshine from December through February.
The lifts start spinning at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at Big White. With only three lifts and limited runs, tickets are half-price if bought online. Lifts operate until 3:30 p.m.
The alpine snow base is 77 cms, the resort reported early today, good conditions for early season.