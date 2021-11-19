Display

The owners of this house on Franwell Road in West Kelowna have already set up their elaborate Christmas display. They were among the winners in the 2020 'Twinkle Tour' light-up competition promoted by the city.

 
 Contributed

A fireworks display will add a colourful capper to a Christmas light-up contest in West Kelowna.

The 'Twinkle Tour' sees residents and business owners compete to deck their premises in the most festive manner possible. The self-guided tour of competing properties will begin on Dec. 3 with winners announced Dec. 15.

To enter, see the city's website after Dec. 1. Winners get a restaurant gift certificates.

Meanwhile, West Kelowna's light-up returns on Brown Road in central Westbank on Dec. 3, from 5-8 p.m., with the switch flipped at 6 p.m.

Fireworks are planned for 8:30 from a "high-level" location so they can be seen from across the city.