A fireworks display will add a colourful capper to a Christmas light-up contest in West Kelowna.
The 'Twinkle Tour' sees residents and business owners compete to deck their premises in the most festive manner possible. The self-guided tour of competing properties will begin on Dec. 3 with winners announced Dec. 15.
To enter, see the city's website after Dec. 1. Winners get a restaurant gift certificates.
Meanwhile, West Kelowna's light-up returns on Brown Road in central Westbank on Dec. 3, from 5-8 p.m., with the switch flipped at 6 p.m.
Fireworks are planned for 8:30 from a "high-level" location so they can be seen from across the city.