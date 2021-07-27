Three thousand fourplexes could be built in areas of Kelowna where they are currently not permitted.
City council has unanimously endorsed a staff scheme aimed at encouraging more fourplexes in Lower Mission, Glenmore, and Rutland neighbourhoods.
Key aims are to make better use of existing infrastructure, increase residential density in established neighbourhoods rather than outlying areas, and promote housing affordability.
Builders will be challenged to come up with various fourplex designs with the city choosing the ones that can be built on standard-sized city lots.
"Very supportive of this, I just can't wait to see what comes up," Coun. Maxine De Hart said.
"I'm really excited to see this move ahead," said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge. "I think asking community to come up with some solutions to problems we're challenged with here creates further engagement."
Coun. Ryan Donn said the initiative was his favourite one undertaken by the city so far this year: "We could be talking about up to 10,000 new homes in different parts of the community, if it all was totally implemented."
"This is again just one piece of many to help create some truly missing middle housing in our community, which we desperately need," Mayor Colin Basran said.
City officials and councillors use the term "missing middle" to describe a certain type of housing stock - for example, duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, and townhomes - that are less expensive than single-family homes and which are said to be relatively lacking in Kelowna.
In 2017, the city rezoned more than 800 properties in downtown and central Kelowna to allow fourplexes to be built on standard, 50-foot wide lots. About 300 have either been built or approved.
The city says the program was so successful it should now be expanded into other areas. After the city chooses which fourplex designs will be permitted, it will take some time to change various bylaws and policies to allow fourplexes to be built in the targeted neighbourhoods.
City officials have suggested neighbourhoods with homes built in the '60s and '70s are the most likely ones where fourplexes will be allowed.