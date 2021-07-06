Just over 78 per cent of eligible British Columbia residents aged 12 and up have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 37 per cent have had a second shot.
That’s about 5,400 more first shots and 46,000 more second shots than the day before.
A statement from the government on Tuesday said there are 46 new cases of COVID-19 and 602 active cases in the province.
The Interior Health region had 13 new cases of COVID-19 and 154 active cases.
There are 87 people in the hospital and 22 of those are in intensive care, provincewide.
There have been no new deaths, so the provincial death toll stands at 1,759 people.
There are COVID-19 outbreaks in four care homes or hospitals in the province.
Laurel Place and Eagle Ridge Hospital in the Fraser Health region, Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek all have outbreaks, the province said in a news release.
Vancouver Coastal Health says a COVID-19 outbreak at the Care Centre at Hollyburn House is over.
Meanwhile, Interior Health announced a mobile immunization clinic will come to Lake Country on Sunday and Monday to offer vaccinations for anyone who has not yet received
their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Additionally, second doses will be provided to anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.
No advance appointments are necessary.
The clinic will be at Beasley Park, 3450 Woodsdale Rd., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.
Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible.
Mobile clinics will also be held Saturday-Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at Village Green Mall in Vernon and today to Friday, 12:30-7:30 p.m., at George Pringle Elementary in West Kelowna.