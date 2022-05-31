Thursday will be an excellent opportunity for people to wear a fascinator, queenly hat or British royalty regalia as Peachland celebrates its ties to the monarchy and marks Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee with a procession and ceremony.
The event starts at 2:45 p.m. with a procession of dignitaries from the Royal Canadian Legion on Second Street to the Rotary Plaza gazebo in Heritage Park.
Jim Carpenter’s 1951 Cadillac convertible coupe in which then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip toured Vancouver in 1951 during a Royal visit will be part of the procession.
The car still bears the original Birks Sterling silver Royal Tour dash plaque; however, it’s current gleaming paint
and vibrant red leather interior are a far cry from what Carpenter discovered when he found the car in a damp leaky garage in Abbotsford where it had
rotted for 45 years.
The car had been owned by General Motors during the Royal tour, and then went to the dealership. It went through a couple of hands including a family that bought it in 1957. They drove it until 1969 and then stored it for 45 years.
The leather was dirty, the paint was burned and pitted and parts of the car were worn out and broken.
A self-taught mechanic, Carpenter decided he had to have the historic car.
After a few years, he spent about a year and a pile of money taking the body apart and having it painted.
Carpenter did all the mechanical and brought the Cadillac back to life as people see it today.
“If it’s broken, I’ve got to fix it,” he said.
Bruce Klippenstein, Okanagan town crier, will be MC at the ceremony at 3 p.m. at Heritage Park and will also deliver the Platinum Jubilee Proclamation with his Ogopogo staff carved from the branch of a tree that Queen Elizabeth planted while visiting Vernon in 1959.
West Kelowna’s Carl Zanon, who attended the coronation June 2, 1953, will reminisce about his experience. Zanon was a 16-year-old sea cadet living in Nelson and was selected to represent B.C. as part of the commonwealth contingent from Canada.
“It was quite an experience,” said Zanon. “Very maturing.”
Jubilee cake and lemonade will be served.
Along with Thursday’s ceremony, there will be a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee British Street Party Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the gardens of the Peachland Little School House and St. Margaret’s Anglican Church on Brandon Lane. Entertainment includes a sing-along with Melita Ree from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
People can bring their own picnic. Tables, tea and cake will be supplied.
There is no charge for the street party; however, donations would be appreciated.