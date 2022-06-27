Efforts are being made to ensure West Kelowna’s new $75 million water treatment plant comes in on budget, city councillors will hear Tuesday.
Municipal officials are working with contractors to “identify cost-saving opportunities to ensure we can achieve our $75 million budget,” municipal engineer Allen Fillion writes in a report to council.
More information on whether that goal is going to be achieved will be given to council at a later date, Fillion says.
The design and construction of the plant, the most expensive undertaking in the 15-year history of West Kelowna, was complicated by several factors, he says.
These include COVID-19-related supply chain issues, inflation in the cost of building materials, a shortage of skilled labour, and a lack of bidders on some of the tenders issued for the plant’s construction. For example, only one firm bid on a contract to build two 4.1-km long transmission mains.