A 401-unit development that initially raised some concerns among Kelowna city councillors was given final approval this week.
Councillors said the additional rental homes were much-needed in Kelowna and they said the project was well-designed with some interesting amenities, such as a bowling alley and virtual golf facility.
“I just want to thank the applicant for bringing forward some great amenities for folks who’ll live in the building,” Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said. “It really meets our expectations.”
Wooldridge was among those councillors who earlier wondered how “livable” the project, consisting of five six-storey buildings at the busy corner of Springfield Road and Benvoulin Road, would prove to be for its future residents.
Marshall Kirton, a vice-president of the Winnipeg-based development firm behind the project, told council its design had gone through several revisions in response to council’s earlier concerns.
“Much needed rental on a property that’s been vacant for far too long,” Mayor Colin Basran said. “Really happy to see this move forward.”
No members of the public raised any concerns about the project. It was discussed and subsequently approved at about 10:30 p.m. at a Tuesday meeting.
The only note of caution was raised by Coun. Charlie Hodge, who appeared to express some doubts that all the indicated amenities, which include rooftop plazas, a dog-washing room, residents’ lounge, fitness centre, and small plaza, would actually be constructed by the developer.
“I’m hoping that if this goes forward, what is proposed is what we get,” Hodge said.