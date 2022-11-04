The expansion of a Kelowna middle school has been designed to allow for the possible future conversion of the site to a high school campus.
Plans for the addition to Dr. Knox Middle School, now under review by city staff, show a two-storey structure with a floor area of 2,400 square metres.
That will bring the enrolment capacity of the school up from 800 students to 1,100 students.
“The focus of the design is to accommodate the middle school expansion with some consideration to allow for a future three-storey block of learning spaces and a new gymnasium to accommodate a potential conversion of the existing school to a 1,500 capacity secondary school,” architect Justin Dyck writes in the development permit application to the city.
No playing fields or basketball courts will be lost as a result of the current addition and most of the 4.2 ha. site’s landscaping will also be preserved, Dyck says.
In September, the provincial government confirmed $22.8 million for construction of the two-storey addition with 12 classrooms at the Grades 7-9 school in the Glenmore area of Kelowna.
The local school district will contribute $500,000, with construction starting early next year and completion in the fall of 2024.
Since 2017, the NDP government has approved more than $162 million for new school facilities in the Central Okanagan. The single largest project, at $102 million, is a new high school in West Kelowna, expected to open in 2026 or 2027.
When funding for the West Kelowna high school was approved earlier this year, the district’s top capital priority became a new high school in the Glenmore area.
The district owns land near the Apple Bowl that could be used for a new high school.
Board chair Moyra Baxter said Friday in an interview the school district has given some thought to converting Dr. Knox Middle School into a high school, rather than build a new high school next to the Apple Bowl.
“We have talked about it but we’re a long way from making any decision on which site would be the preferred one for a new high school,” she said.