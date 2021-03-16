Since their arrival in the Okanagan last week, three dark-green CH-146 Griffon military helicopters have been chopping through the skies over the region’s most rugged terrain at all hours of the day and night.
New and veteran pilots along with support crews of Royal Canadian Air Force’s 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, the Silver Falcons, based out of Valcartier, Que., are taking part in the three-week Exercise FAUCON ALPIN, which is focused on mountain flying.
“This is one of the most challenging environments and the wind is the most difficult part of flying in the mountains,” Maj. Martin Jean said in an interview shortly after arriving in the Valley.
“With all the different shapes of the mountains you have here, the wind goes over them like water goes over the rocks in a river, they’re always changing and sometimes coming down from the top, pushing you to the ground.”
The mid-size Griffin helicopters are used to support the tactical transportation of troops and material, plus search-and-rescue operations, surveillance and reconnaissance, training, casualty evacuations and counter-drug operations.
Jean said this type of training is critical now that his squadron has been tasked with providing humanitarian relief anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice.
“Quite often when there are disasters, it involves flying in the mountains,” noted Jean, whose deployments include two combat missions in Afghanistan.
“And in those situations we’re often
flying heavy (with supplies) and with challenging winds in the mountains, it’s very hard and we need to practise our skills.”
For many squadron pilots, the mountains of the South Okanagan have been their training grounds in the past through Penticton’s Topflight Elite Training centre based at the local airport.
Topflight has the mountain-flying training contract with the RCAF and is described by Jean as “one of the best in the world.”
The current exercise, which finishes at the end of the month, will include landing in the mountains, flying after dark with night-vision goggles and glacier flight training near Revelstoke.
To simulate an actual disaster deployment from start to finish, the three Griffons were partially disassembled and tucked into the belly of a large Boeing C-17 transport jet, which flew them from CFB Trenton in Ontario to Kelowna International Airport.
Crews spent much of the following day putting them back together for the short hop south to their temporary base in the Peach City.
“Penticton is great to us and the people are so warm,” said Jean. “The airport makes space for us and allows us to operate within the airport as well… It’s just been amazing and Kelowna airport as well.”
Extreme COVID-19 prevention procedures are in place during the mission and the squadron will do all possible to reduce the impact the exercise has on communities and sensitive areas for this critical training.
To that end they will use the same mountain training zones as Topflight mainly southwest of the city.
At the conclusion of the mission the three helicopters will once again be taken apart and flown back to Trenton in the C-17.